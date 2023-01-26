Pine Rest celebrates 10 years of helping moms and babies

CUTLERVILLE, Mich. — In a on-of-a-kind program, Pine Rest has been helping moms all the way from pregnancy to when their child reaches 3 years-old with mental health and more for the last decade.

“When an individual becomes a new parent, it is normal to experience mood changes; but when those feelings of sadness and symptoms like sleeplessness persist, this program becomes a lifeline for those in need, and their families," said Dr. Andrea McFerren, lead physician at Pine Rest’s Mother and Baby Program.

The program goes well beyond the surface issues, giving moms and families what they need to handle everything from stress and anxiety, to deeper issues. They even have staff to care for babies 8 months and younger during your appointments.

Participants say the program has helped of 1,700 moms through the difficulties of becoming a parent— even if they had a support system in place.

“This is exactly what I needed and what my family needed at the time,” explains Abigail Guernsey, a past patient. “I was in a spot where I felt stuck, and I didn’t have hope that I would ever feel like myself again. But after I went through the program and learned coping mechanisms, I gave birth to my son, and I got to enjoy being a mom almost right away. And that was something that I didn’t know if I would have.”

Pine Rest is celebrating the milestone with a reception at the Postma Conference Center Thursday, January 26th at 4 p.m.