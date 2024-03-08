Pieces of rubber blamed for Johnsonville sausage recall

Nearly 35,430 pounds of sausage is being recalled after Salm Partners, LLC received reports of rubber pieces in Johnsonville turkey kielbasa sausage distributed nationwide.

Check your freezers for 12oz vacuum-packed packages containing a single piece of “Johnsonville POLISH KIELBASA TURKEY” sausage, produced between October 30 and 31, 2023. They will have ‘best by’ dates of 05/17/24 and 05/18/24 and the establishment number P-32009 on the packaging.

FDA RECALL

There have been no reports of injuries or illness because of consumption. Consumers are encouraged to throw away the affected product or return it to where it was bought.