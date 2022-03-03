Pictured Rocks entrance fees now in effect for the first time ever

(WXYZ) — Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, one of the most popular destinations in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, has started charging entrance fees.

Last year, the National Parks Service announced the plan to charge fees, with the fees beginning on March 1, 2022. .

It comes after the NPS asked for public comment last year on a proposal to add an entrance fee and increase fees for camping. They said public comments collected through the park website were "generally positive," and people said the fees could be used for park improvements.

“The new fee will provide much-needed funding for park improvements,” National Lakeshore Superintendent David Horne said. “We were very thankful for the support we received during the public comment period.”

The prices for phase 1, effective March 2022, are:

Per person walk, bicycle, or boat-in (good for 7 continuous days): $5.00

Seven-day motorcycle pass: $10.00

Seven-day vehicle pass: $10.00

Pictured Rocks Annual Pass (good for 12 months): $20.00

A vehicle pass covers entrance fees for a driver and all passengers in a personal vehicle. Children aged 15 or under are admitted free.

Park operations are funded by direct appropriations from Congress, but the park said fees collected will be used to support the ongoing maintenance of park facilities and new projects to enhance the visitor experience. That includes improving and maintaining trails, visitor centers and much more.

There are 63 front-country campsites, 14 backcountry campsites, more than a dozen historic structures, 100 miles of trails, plus roads, parking lots, restrooms, bridges, 86 park buildings and more.

The fee will be phased in over a three-year period. Prices will go up once again in 2023 and 2024.

Phase 2 Effective January 1, 2023

Per person walk, bicycle, or boat-in (good for 7 continuous days): $10.00

Seven-day motorcycle pass: $15.00

Seven-day vehicle pass: $20.00

Pictured Rocks Annual Pass (good for 12 months): $30.00

Phase 3 Effective January 1, 2024

Per person walk, bicycle, or boat-in (good for 7 continuous days): $15.00

Seven-day motorcycle pass: $20.00

Seven-day vehicle pass: $25.00

Pictured Rocks Annual Pass (good for 12 months): $45.00

Commercial Tour Fee Effective January 1, 2023

Sedan (1-6 Persons): $25.00 + Per Person Rate

Van (7-15 Persons): $40.00

Mini-Bus (16-25 Persons): $40.00

Motor Coach (26 Persons and up): $100.00

Effective January 1, 2022

Campground fees will increase from $20 to $25 per night per site at Little Beaver Lake, Twelvemile Beach, and Hurricane River Campgrounds. Au Sable Lighthouse tours will be $5 per person.

