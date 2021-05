Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Kalamazoo Downtown Partnership

Kalamazoo Downtown Partnership

Kalamazoo Downtown Partnership

A new program in downtown Kalamazoo is helping clean public spaces and serve as a resource for visitors. Kalamazoo Downtown Partnership

Lauren Kummer/FOX 17

Lauren Kummer/FOX 17

Lauren Kummer/FOX 17

Lauren Kummer/FOX 17

Lauren Kummer/FOX 17

Prev 1 / Ad Next