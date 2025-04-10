Pete Hoekstra appointed by Senate as next U.S. ambassador to Canada

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Michigan Republican Party Chair Pete Hoesktra has been voted in as the United States ambassador to Canada.

The U.S. Senate confirmed the appointment in a vote yesterday, with 60 votes in favor and 37 against.

In his senate hearing last month with the Foreign Relations Committee, Hoekstra says he views Canada as an independent nation, despite President Trump's recent remarks about annexing the country.

Hoestra has served in a similar position before. He was previously the U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands from 2018 to 2021.

He says that experience, plus his time in Michigan, which has close ties with Canada, will allow him to serve the role well.