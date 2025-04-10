Watch Now
Pete Hoekstra appointed by Senate as next U.S. ambassador to Canada

FILE - Michigan Republican Party chair Pete Hoekstra speaks during the Michigan GOP convention March 2, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Former President Donald Trump is urging Republican leaders in Michigan to target Black voters in the swing state. Trump met with Hoekstra last Tuesday, March 19, in Florida to strategize his reelection bid and keyed in on "nontraditional Republican voters," Hoekstra said Monday, March 25. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Michigan Republican Party Chair Pete Hoesktra has been voted in as the United States ambassador to Canada.

The U.S. Senate confirmed the appointment in a vote yesterday, with 60 votes in favor and 37 against.

In his senate hearing last month with the Foreign Relations Committee, Hoekstra says he views Canada as an independent nation, despite President Trump's recent remarks about annexing the country.

Hoestra has served in a similar position before. He was previously the U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands from 2018 to 2021.

He says that experience, plus his time in Michigan, which has close ties with Canada, will allow him to serve the role well.

