PHOTOS: 2023 FOX 17 Pay it Forward Awards Gala

Our 2022 Pay it Forward Persons of the Month were honored during the annual FOX 17 Pay it Forward Awards Gala on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

John Redmond was selected as this year's Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Year in recognition for his decades serving the Paw Paw Quick Response team.

READ MORE: 2022 winners recognized during FOX 17 Pay it Forward Awards Gala

