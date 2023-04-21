Global Pay It Forward Day - April 28, 2023

Take part in creating worldwide ripple of kindness. If you’re looking for a way to pay it forward, here are a few ideas:



Pay for the next person behind you in line

Tip your server or barista a little extra

Donate to a nonprofit

You don’t have to spend money to pay it forward. Here are some good deeds you can do for free:

· Mow your neighbor’s lawn

· Write a positive review of a local business

· Tell customer service personnel how much you appreciate their work

· Pick up litter

· Volunteer with a local animal shelter

· Sign up to walk or run for a nonprofit

· Donate blood

Links to area nonprofits:

· Ele’s Place West Michigan

· Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County

· Kids’ Food Basket

· Renew Mobility

· Girls on the Run West Michigan



Upcoming events for nonprofits:

May 11 - Believe the Child Luncheon – Children’s Advocacy Center of West Michigan

June 3 - 2023 Lids for Kids – Bike Helmet Giveaway

June 24 - 2023 Take Steps Walk – Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation

Organizations Supported by 2022 Pay It Forward Persons of the Month:

· Beyond Bones

· Van Buren Community Emergency Response Team

· Down to Defend

· Derek’s Place

· Special Olympics Michigan

· HOAP, Inc.

· K9 Camo Companions

· Girls Growing 2 Women

