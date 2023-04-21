Global Pay It Forward Day - April 28, 2023

Take part in creating worldwide ripple of kindness. If you’re looking for a way to pay it forward, here are a few ideas:
- Pay for the next person behind you in line
- Tip your server or barista a little extra
- Donate to a nonprofit
You don’t have to spend money to pay it forward. Here are some good deeds you can do for free:
· Mow your neighbor’s lawn
· Write a positive review of a local business
· Tell customer service personnel how much you appreciate their work
· Pick up litter
· Volunteer with a local animal shelter
· Sign up to walk or run for a nonprofit
· Donate blood
Links to area nonprofits:
· Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County
· Girls on the Run West Michigan
Upcoming events for nonprofits:
May 11 - Believe the Child Luncheon – Children’s Advocacy Center of West Michigan
June 3 - 2023 Lids for Kids – Bike Helmet Giveaway
June 24 - 2023 Take Steps Walk – Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation
Organizations Supported by 2022 Pay It Forward Persons of the Month:
· Van Buren Community Emergency Response Team