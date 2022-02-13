Paris police fire tear gas to disperse banned virus protest

PARIS (AP) — Paris police fired tear gas against a handful of demonstrators Saturday who defied a police order by taking part in a protest against virus restrictions inspired by Canada’s horn-honking truckers.

Police deterred over 500 vehicles but a few dozen were able to get past myriad police checkpoints. Police fired tear gas as they demanded that the demonstrators leave and stop disrupting traffic.

Despite the fracas, a threatened blockade of Paris failed to materialize. Nearly all French adults are vaccinated against COVID-19 and the protests have represented a small minority.

In the Netherlands, dozens of trucks arrived in The Hague for a similar protest. Online groups are also trying to organize a vehicle protest Monday in Brussels.