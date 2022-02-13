Watch
Paris police fire tear gas to disperse banned virus protest

Adrienne Surprenant/AP
A demonstrator kicks in a tear gas grenade during a protest on the Champs-Elysees avenue, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022 in Paris. Paris police intercepted at least 500 vehicles attempting to enter the French capital in defiance of a police order to take part in protests against virus restrictions inspired by the Canada's horn-honking "Freedom Convoy." . (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
Posted at 8:49 PM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 20:49:13-05

PARIS (AP) — Paris police fired tear gas against a handful of demonstrators Saturday who defied a police order by taking part in a protest against virus restrictions inspired by Canada’s horn-honking truckers.

Police deterred over 500 vehicles but a few dozen were able to get past myriad police checkpoints. Police fired tear gas as they demanded that the demonstrators leave and stop disrupting traffic.

Despite the fracas, a threatened blockade of Paris failed to materialize. Nearly all French adults are vaccinated against COVID-19 and the protests have represented a small minority.

In the Netherlands, dozens of trucks arrived in The Hague for a similar protest. Online groups are also trying to organize a vehicle protest Monday in Brussels.

