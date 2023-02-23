Grand Haven parents charged after baby rescued from freezing car

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The parents of a 4-month-old have been charged with child abuse after their son was rescued from freezing conditions.

It happened on January 29 in Grand Haven. The pair had allegedly pulled over and passed out in the front seat, leaving the baby unsecured in the back.

A passerby noticed the baby and called 911, telling dispatchers the car was off and the little boy didn't have winter clothes, socks, or a blanket.

Despite his condition when first responders arrived— his feet were blue and his skin cold to the touch at that time— the baby has recovered after a stay at Trinity Health Grand Haven.

“We are grateful for the person that stopped and called 911. The baby very likely would have died had he remained in the car,” Director of Grand Haven Public Safety Jeff Hawke told FOX 17.

Thursday, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety detailed charges:

Philip James Nass III and Crystal Maria Kanouse, from Grand Haven, both face child abuse in the second degree— a felony with a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Nass also faces 1 count as a habitual offender— his 4th. A felony that could carry a life sentence.

Bond for both was set at $50K, cash.

Investigators believe drug use contributed to this incident.