Watch
News

Actions

Pakistan gunmen kill Christian priest on way home from Mass

items.[0].image.alt
Muhammad Sajjad/AP
Relatives of Christian priest Father William Siraj, 75, who was killed by unknown gunmen, mourn next to his body at his home in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Police said gunmen killed Siraj and wounded another priest as they were driving home from Sunday Mass in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
APTOPIX Pakistan Priest Killed
Posted at 4:44 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 16:44:03-05

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say gunmen killed one Christian priest and wounded another as they were driving home from Sunday Mass in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar.

Father William Siraj, 75, was shot multiple times and died instantly in the ambush in the Gulbahar neighborhood, while Father Naeem Patrick was treated briefly in hospital for a gunshot wound to the hand, officer Iqbal Shah said.

A third priest in the car was unharmed. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest on Pakistan’s tiny Christian minority that has been targeted several times by militants in recent years. Militant violence has been a broader increase since the Pakistani Taliban ended a ceasefire with the government last month.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630.png

Morning News