LIVE COVERAGE: Confirmed shooting at Oxford High School, reports of multiple victims

(WXYZ) — This is a breaking news story, information will be added as it's confirmed.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an active shooter situation at Oxford High School.

2:55 p.m. 7 Action News has learned the FBI is also involved in the case. We're still awaiting a press briefing on the situation, which is expected to happen momentarily.

2:23 p.m. President and CEO of Medstar Kolby Miller said they have ground units and one helicopter on the scene. Miller said they have activated their incident command center and are awaiting information from their team on the scene.

2:19 p.m. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is expected to hold a press conference on the confirmed shooting at Oxford High School at 2:45 p.m.

2:10 p.m. It appears multiple medical helicopters have arrived at the Oxford High School parking lot following a confirmed shooting at the school earlier this afternoon.

We're told 4-6 people have been injured in the shooting. One suspect is in custody.

1:54 p.m. Parents are asked not to come to Oxford High School. Parents are encouraged to pick up evacuated students at Meijer on N. Lapeer Road.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says they are doing a secondary search for any additional victims.

1:50 p.m. The shooting reportedly happened at around 12:55 p.m. today. It is still considered an active scene with multiple victims.

There are no confirmed fatal shooting victims at this time.

Multiple patrol units, EMS units, and SWAT teams are on the scene.

“Obviously my daughter is more shaken up knowing she has friends inside the building, and so making sure we can text and check in on them has been our main priority," said the mother of a student at Oxford High School.

We're told one suspected shooter is in custody along with a handgun.

The school is currently on lockdown and emergency protocols have been activated.

We will continue to provide updates on this breaking news story as we learn more.