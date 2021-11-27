Operation Santa: Send a letter to Santa with a little help from USPS!

(WXMI) — There’s still time to send a letter to Santa Claus with the help of the United States Postal Service!

Operation Santa has helped make children’s dreams come true for more than a century, USPS tells us.

Children are asked to write a physical letter, place it in an envelope bearing their full return address (full name required) and a postage stamp, and send it to Santa Claus at 123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888.

Letters will then be posted to this web page, according to USPS. They say all letters to Santa must be postmarked before Friday, Dec. 10 this year.

