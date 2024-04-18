One-day event offers coding, tech, app creation basics to girls in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Does your daughter have an eye for science, gaming, or tech? She might be interested in Girls Rock IT—an event created by the Whirlpool Foundation and Michigan Council on Women In Technology to encourage the minds of young women interested in STEM.

Saturday, April 20, 2nd-8th grade girls will gather at Lake Michigan College to learn app creation, coding basics, internet safety, opportunities for careers in technology, and about the female computer scientists that helped build our world.

2nd-5th Grades

Learn to use Scratch, a programming language developed by the MIT Media Lab, to learn coding basics.





6th-8th Grades



Learn to use the MIT App Inventor to create an app.







Plus-- Girl Scouts will earn Coding for Good badges for attending!

Now in its 2nd year, Girls Rock IT runs 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

A Parent Session on Internet Safety and Technology Careers will also be provided from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

“The demand is high, women are underrepresented - and we want young girls to see other role models in the tech industry and learn about very promising careers.”—The Whirlpool Foundation

You can register for this event here.