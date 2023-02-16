Okemos High School plans walkout to show support for MSU victims, 1 injured victim is an Okemos graduate

OKEMOS, Mich. — Students at Okemos High School will be holding a walkout Thursday morning to honor the three Michigan State University students who were killed and the five who were injured in Monday night's mass shooting .

Okemos High School Principal Dan Kemsley confirmed one of the five critically-injured students at Sparrow Hospital is an Okemos graduate.

The walkout was created by students to show their support for the university and "protest the ongoing issues in our community and this country of gun violence."

"These tragedies need to stop happening," a post about the walkout said. "There needs to be change."

The walkout will be lead by students and staff with speeches and then eight minutes of silence and acknowledgement for the eight victims.

The walkout will begin at 8:15 a.m., and Kemsley said it should last about a half hour. The time 8:15 a.m. was selected because the first shots were fired around 8:15 p.m. Monday night.