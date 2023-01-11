NYE shooter to be in court for probable cause hearing

PAW PAW, Mich. — Christopher Toppenberg is set for a probable cause hearing Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. in the shooting death of two men during a New Year's Eve celebration in Lawrence Township.

Toppenberg allegedly started shooting an AR-15 styled weapon in celebration of the new year in an area where fireworks were being set off.

Initial reports say he made "a verbal acknowledgement" before firing off several rounds just after midnight, and allegedly didn't know 2 men were still in the area.

Jason McCreary (40) died immediately from a gunshot wound to the head, while 35 year-old David Reed died of his injuries at the hospital.

Toppenberg is facing multiple charges of reckless firearm discharge causing death.

The next court date is set for January 17th.