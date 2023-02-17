Nonprofits invited to show intent to apply for $35M relief funding

MICHIGAN — Applications are opening soon for nonprofits struggling due to the pandemic to get their share of the $35M MI Nonprofit Relief Fund.

The Michigan Nonprofit Association (MNA) and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) made the announcement Friday.

Right now they're in the "intent to apply" phase of the program, meaning they're trying to see just how many organizations are interested.

"[It's] an opportunity for us to gauge interest and to ensure that we are in communities all over Michigan, making a difference," says Kelley Kuhn, President and CEO of the Michigan Nonprofit Association.

If your organization has an annual revenue of less than $1M and can demonstrate necessary expenditures and/or losses incurred after March 3rd, 2020, it may be eligible for one-time grants up to $25K.

Designed for smaller organizations, the fund is a two-part grant program and uses awarded to our state under the American Rescue Plan Act.

"The main deciding factor for the amount that each nonprofit will receive is the amount that the nonprofit themselves asked for," Kuhn explained that (while the vast majority of Michigan Nonprofits have a budget within this range) 50% or more run on half that amount, exponentially increasing the impact of the pandemic.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the initiative as part of the FY23 budget, saying it's intended to help eligible nonprofits find stability as they move forward.

Applicants must be a Michigan-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit— or a project fiscally sponsored by a 501(c)(3) to qualify.

The portal to full apply for a grant won't be open until March 22.

Check the Michigan Nonprofit Association website for details.