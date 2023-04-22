Nearly two-decade community effort brings barrier-free park to Fraser

FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) — A community group in Fraser is breaking down barriers for people with different abilities. Over the course of nearly two decades, they slowly built up a playground focused on accessibility.

A walk in McKinley Barrier-Free Park will give you a good idea of what that means.

The play areas are standard in appearance but when you hone in on the details, you realize accessibility is at the heart of every design.

"A mother asked me, she said, you have no idea the fear of a parent with a special needs child to come out into a public park because they worry about their children being made fun of," Vania Apps with the Fraser First Booster Club said.

Apps says parents don't have to worry about that at the barrier free park.

She and other members of the Fraser First Booster Club find this park helps bring people together no matter their differences.

"I see a kid without any challenged abilities play with a kid with challenged abilities — how amazing is that?" said Sherry Stein, president of the Fraser First Booster Club.

A communication board that was put up just this week helps with that connection.

Sandy DeLaney owns Academy of Dreams, a school for students with special needs over the age of 16. A few of them are nonverbal, so she says this board eases their social anxiety.

"If they need help with anything or a restroom, anything like that, people will have an idea what to help them with," DeLaney said.

McKinley Barrier-Free Park came together over a nearly 17-year period. Apps and Stein say the money to build this was sourced and not given.

"Because the community stuck with us, donors stepped forward, we were able to apply for grants and get them — here we are," Apps said.

All of the equipment combined costs nearly $1 million, but the value it brings the community, however, is priceless.

"We want to build another park and bring this inclusivity to other places," Apps said.