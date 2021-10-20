Nearly 50 reported puppy scams in metro Detroit in last 6 months cost people $67,000

(WXYZ) — Just a few months into the pandemic, the Better Business Bureau was warning us about a rise in puppy scams.

More than a year later, it continues to be a problem.

In the last six months, local consumers reported 48 puppy scams to the Better Business Bureau of Eastern Michigan. Those scams resulted in about $67,000 in losses.

In the last three months, 19 of those scams were reported that added up to nearly $31,250 in losses.

A woman from White Lake Township knows the feeling all too well. She got scammed within the last month.

Hollie Kotwicki was hooked from a video on the MyTeaCupChihuahuaPuppies.com website. She said she fell in love with one of the dogs, and then two more.

The website claimed the three 10-week-old Chihuahua puppies could be shipped worldwide from the self-described "trusted and reputable breeder" offering American Kennel Club registered pups, all "vet-checked."

Kotwicki said she talked to the alleged breeder several dozen times.

She made a deposit through Zelle, hitting her daily limit. The guy then asked her to set up a different Zelle account through another bank to pay the rest, but Chase stopped the payment, flagging it as a fraud.

The next day, the site's so-called "shipping department" contacted her saying she could upgrade for an air-conditioned transport crate for her new puppies and she could charge it all.

So, it would have been another 45-hundred dollars out of pocket, and they would have my name, address, credit card information, phone number," Kotwicki said.

Lt. Matthew Ivory with the White Lake Township Police Department said these scammers live to the dark net and it's hard to track them down.

“Scams artists use virtual private networks so it makes tracking their IP addresses so hard. They literally could be anywhere in the world. So, tracking it down would be – it’s near impossible," he said.

Kotwicki reported the fraud to the police and the BBB.

“We have seen from 2017 to 2020, puppy scams have grown six times more than 2017. And the loss in 2020 is estimated at over a $3 million. That is a lot of money for a non-existent dog," BBB Eastern Michigan President & CEO Melanie Duquesnel said.

As for the three puppies in this case, they remain available a month later and are still 10 weeks old.

"They haven’t changed," Kotwicki said.

Fortunately, she was able to adopt two real pups from a reputable Michigan breeder.

In all, she said they lost $1,000, and there's nothing they can do to get the money back.

Police and the BBB recommend several steps to avoid a puppy scam.