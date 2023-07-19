Nearly 27K Michiganders will have student debt forgiven under new plan

Nearly 27,000 Michiganders will have their student loans forgiven under the White House's $39 billion debt relief plan.

The Department of Education released a state-by-state breakdown of the eligible borrowers, which showed Michigan will have 26,980 people benefit from the plan. In all, those people will have a combined $1.267 billion forgiven.

These discharges are in part "to address historical failures in the administration of the federal student loan program in which qualifying payments made under IDR plans that should have moved borrowers closer to forgiveness were not accurately accounted for."

On Friday, the Department of Education started notifying the student loan borrowers who would see relief, with loans being discharged 30 days after notifications were sent.

Texas had the most borrowers approved for IDR discharge under the account adjustment, with 63,730. California was second with 61,890 borrowers, and Florida was in third with 56,930.