NB I-75 to remain closed through Wednesday after sinkhole; SB lanes back open

(WXYZ) — Northbound I-75 will remain closed from I-696 to 12 Mile until Wednesday for emergency repairs after a sinkhole was found on Friday.

According to MDOT, southbound I-75 reopened both lanes on Sunday afternoon.

Crews discovered the sinkhole on Friday afternoon near Gardenia.

The northbound I-75 service drive will remain closed from Lincoln to Gardenia avenues as well, and there is no estimate on when the service drive will reopen.

MDOT said the sinkhole happened when crews were mining for a drainage tunnel under the northbound service drive.

Currently, there is not an estimate on when that section of the service drive will reopen.

Upon investigation, the southbound lanes were deemed safe to travel and have returned to their current configuration.

