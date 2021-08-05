Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Washington Football Team bans Native American-inspired headdresses, face paint at home games

items.[0].image.alt
Daniel Kucin Jr./AP
An on field logo saying "Advance Social Justice" on display before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Washington Football Team and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
WashingtonFootball
WashingtonFootball
Posted at 4:22 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 16:22:14-04

ASHBURN, Va. – The Washington Football team will limit what fans can wear in the stands.

The team, which changed its name, will no longer allow fans to wear Native American headdresses or face paint to games at FedEx Field.

The announcement was made in a statement that addresses other changes, including COVID-safe practices.

“The team is excited to welcome fans back for the 2021 season, and places the highest priority on the safety of its fans, employees, coaching staff, and players,” the statement says.

The team is recommending that unvaccinated fans wear a mask. Face coverings are optional for vaccinated guests.

ESPN reports the team will hold a practice at its stadium Friday, and 20,000 thousand fans are expected to show up.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time