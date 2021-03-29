Stray dog steals plush toy, animal control officer buys it for him

A dog that was caught shoplifting a plush toy has found his fur-ever home.

According to CNN, animal control officers were called to a North Carolina Dollar General store after a stray dog named Sisu repeatedly kept coming into the store and grabbing a purple unicorn.

The responding animal control officer was so moved by the story, that she decided to buy the plush toy for the dog, People reported.

The Duplin County Animal Shelter posted pictures of Sisu with his new toy and his story quickly went viral.

"This is what happens when you break into the Dollar General consistently to steal the purple unicorn that you laid claim to but then get animal control called to lock you up for your B & E and larceny but the officer purchases your item for you and brings it in with you," the Facebook post read.

According to the Facebook post, Sisu stole someone's heart and has found a new family.

Dollar General's spokesperson told People that they plan to send more plush unicorn toys to Sisu's new family.