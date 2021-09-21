Watch
'Some wanted me dead:' Pope acknowledges right-wing critics

Gregorio Borgia/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2021 file photo Pope Francis attends a meeting with priests, religious men and women, seminarians and catechists, at the Cathedral of Saint Martin, in Bratislava, Slovakia, Pope Francis has acknowledged his increasingly vocal right-wing critics, saying their “nasty comments” were the work of the devil and that “some wanted me dead” after his recent intestinal surgery. Francis made the comments during a Sept. 13 private meeting with Slovakian Jesuits soon after he arrived in the Slovak capital, Bratislava. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)
Posted at 7:01 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 19:01:22-04

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has acknowledged his increasingly vocal right-wing critics.

He says their “nasty comments” were the work of the devil and added that “some wanted me dead” after his recent intestinal surgery.

"They were preparing for the conclave. Patience! Thank God, I’m all right," the pope said during a Sept. 12 private meeting with Slovakian Jesuits soon after he arrived in the Slovak capital, Bratislava.

A transcript of the encounter was published Tuesday by the Jesuit journal La Civilta Cattolica.

Francis showed his dark sense of humor throughout the encounter.

When a Jesuit asked him how he was feeling after the surgery, the pope quipped “Still alive!”

