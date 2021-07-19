Scripps National Spelling Bee winner's hometown throws her parade

Scripps National Spelling Bee winner Zaila Avant-garde's hometown threw her a parade fit for a champion.

According to Nola.com and WDSU, Avant-garde's hometown of Harvey, Louisiana, threw the 14-year-old a Mardi Gras-style drive-by parade on Sunday.

The parade included fire engines, motorcycles, and horses.

The 8th grader from Louisiana spelled the word murraya correctly to win the spelling bee earlier this month.

Spelling isn't the only thing that Zaila excels at.

According to the Associated Press, Avant-garde is also a basketball prodigy who simultaneously holds three Guinness World Records for dribbling multiple balls.

Avant-garde is the first homeschooler to win the coveted prize since 2000.

She is also the first Black student from America and the first winner from Louisiana to be crowned.

Avant-garde won a $50,000 cash prize, a commemorative medal, and the Scripps Cup.