'Sacred Cloth' pride flag unfurled in Colorado Springs following LGBTQ nightclub shooting

At Colorado Springs City Hall this morning, a section of the historic Rainbow25 flag with be displayed outside the building to honor the lives lost, those wounded, and a community impacted by Saturday's shooting at Club Q. The 'Sacred Cloth' Pride Flag which measures 14' by 25' is one section of the historic flag sewn by Gilbert Baker in 2003 to mark the 25th anniversary of his 1978 creation of the original pride flag.
Posted at 3:10 PM, Nov 23, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A section of the historic Rainbow25 flag was unfurled outside City Hall in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to honor the lives lost, those wounded and a community impacted by Saturday's shooting at Club Q.

The "Sacred Cloth" pride flag is a section of the historic flag sewn by Gilbert Baker in 2003 to mark the 25th anniversary of his 1978 creation of the original pride flag.

The original flag was 1.25 miles long. After being displayed in Key West, Florida, it was cut up into sections, with section 93 declared the 'sacred cloth.'

It was displayed in Orlando, Florida following the 2016 Pulse nightclub shootings and has returned to the city every year on the anniversary of the attack.

“As Colorado Springs mourns, we are heartened that this historic flag has been offered for display,” said Jessie Pocock, Inside Out Youth Services executive director and CEO. “We are grateful for this incredible demonstration of compassion.”

This story was originally reported on KOAA.com.

