Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro

Charles Dharapak/AP
FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that it is canceling a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
Posted at 11:04 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 11:33:37-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station.

Two people familiar with the shooting told The Associated Press that at least one person was down. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information publicly. The wounded person's condition was not known.

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.”

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency confirmed the incident at the Pentagon Transit Center and asked the public to avoid the area.

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

Arlington Fire & EMS said its units were responding to a “reported active violence incident” in the area shortly after 11 a.m. ET.

