Netflix is resurrecting "The Teletubbies."

The British kid's show is being rebooted for the U.S.

It will be narrated by "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star Tituss Burgess.

Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po will return to TV screens on Nov. 14.

The show will also feature several new "Tummy Tales" songs designed to keep the kids dancing along.

"The Teletubbies" are the star attraction in a new block of programming designed for younger viewers on the streaming giant.