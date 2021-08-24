Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

House Democratic leaders are trying to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle.

But voting came to a standstill as they worked past midnight into early Tuesday to ease a standoff with a band of moderate lawmakers threatening to withhold their support for the $3.5 trillion plan.

The moderates are demanding the House first approve a $1 trillion public works package that’s already passed the Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is hoping to shelve the intraparty dispute for now and simply start the budget process.

The standoff risks upending Biden’s agenda.

Votes could be rescheduled for Tuesday.

