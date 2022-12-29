Medical bed frames recalled for potential asphyxiation hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that nearly 21,000 medical bed rails are being recalled due to “a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.”

The bed rails were sold by Nova Medical Products from 2019 through last month for around $55 to $80. The units have Model Nos. 6093 or 6094. The model number is printed on a label located on the grip handle and begins with BL6093 or BL6094, the CPSC said.

“When the bedrail is attached, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress,” the CPSC said.

The CPSC said that customers should stop using the bed frames immediately. Nova Medical Products said a remedy should be avilalble by March.