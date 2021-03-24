Menu

Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Man arrested for carrying 5 firearms into Atlanta Publix

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Iskowitz/AP
FILE-In this Sunday, May 19, 2013 file photo, a vehicle passes the front of the Publix supermarket in Zephyrhills, Fla. Publix Supermarkets is joining a growing number of retailers in asking customers not to openly carry firearms in its stores, even if state laws allow it. The company announced the move by email in a one-sentence statement on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, saying "Publix respectfully requests that only law enforcement officials openly carry firearms in our stores." (AP Photo/Scott Iskowitz, File)
Publix Guns
Posted at 5:54 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 17:54:57-04

A man in Georgia was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly carrying five firearms into a Publix grocery store, according to the Associated Press.

The incident happened two days after a mass shooting at a Colorado grocery store resulted in 10 deaths. Atlanta also dealt with tragedy last week as eight were killed at three area spas.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that police arrested Rico Marley, 22, for reckless conduct. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Marley concealed two long guns and three pistols inside the Publix, citing police.

“A witness observed the male and alerted store management, who then notified police,” Atlanta Police spokesperson Anthony Grant told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The incident caused the Publix to close, although the Journal-Constitution reported that nearby businesses remain open.

Georgia permits concealed carry, but in 2019, Publix began asking its customers not openly carry firearms in its stores, even if state laws allow it.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time