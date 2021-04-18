Kindergartner honored for saving her grandmother during storm

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla (WFTS) -- Indigo Goodin spends a lot of time with her grandmother Belinda.

“Mostly I love her. But the second thing is every time when I go there, she always gives me a present," said the 5-year-old.

The two were together Sunday.

But while grandma was taking a bath, a storm rolled through and knocked the power out. Belinda Summers, who suffers from COPD, was in total darkness.

“I didn’t know what I was going to do. I just could not get out of the tub. And the next thing I know Indigo walks in with a flashlight," said Summers.

Belinda was close to passing out, but the quick-thinking kindergartner helped her out of the bath and down the hall to her oxygen tank.

“The most incredible thing was she was aware I was in trouble. I couldn’t holler out or anything. I was that petrified," said Summers.

Staff at Genesis School heard about this miniature hero and decided to honor her. A way to inspire her classmates and show what any of them are capable of doing. Her parents and great-grandmother are beyond proud.

“It’s just so amazing and she said that Indigo was so calm that even after it all happened. Indigo was still trying to calm her down. 'It’s going to be ok grandma, it’s going to be ok,'" said Kelli Goodin, Indigo's mother.

“I was overwhelmed. That if she hadn’t been there I really don’t know if I would have made it," said Summers.

The family is making sure Belinda isn’t ever that far from her oxygen again. And Indigo is off to celebrate.

She turns six on Saturday.

This story originally reported by Erik Waxler on ABCActionNews.com.