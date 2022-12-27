'It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure': Cardinals' Watt hints at retirement

MILWAUKEE — The "Pride of Pewaukee," J.J. Watt, is possibly marking the end of his NFL career.

The Arizona Cardinals player posted to Twitter on Tuesday photos of him, his son Koa and his wife Kealia Watt before Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the tweet, Watt hinted that he will be retiring from the National Football League.

“Koa’s first-ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure,” Watt said in the tweet.

According to CBS Sports, the Cardinals have two games left on their schedule this season.

The 33-year-old is a three-time NFL defensive player of the year; the Texans’ first-round draft pick in 2011; the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017; a five-time first-team All-Pro; and twice the league leader in sacks, according to NBC Sports.

He will also be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Watt was born and raised in Pewaukee, played for the high school, and went on to UW-Madison as a Badger.

This story was first reported by staff at TMJ4.