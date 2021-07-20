Twitter temporary locks Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's account for spreading COVID-19 misinformation

ATLANTA — Twitter is giving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, a 12-hour timeout, saying some of her tweets violated its policy against coronavirus misinformation.

Twitter suspended Greene on Monday after President Joe Biden urged tech companies to take stronger action against bogus claims he said are "killing people."

Twitter says it has removed thousands of tweets and challenged millions of accounts worldwide.

Greene tweeted that the virus isn't dangerous for people under 65.

Twitter labeled that "misleading." CDC data show that people under 65 account for nearly 250,000 of the U.S. deaths involving COVID-19.

Repeated violations of Twitter's policy regarding information can lead to a permanent suspension from the site.

Greene did not respond to questions from the Associated Press because she isn't taking phone messages at her office.

Her current suspension isn't the first time that Twitter has taken action against Greene. In January, Twitter suspended her account for 12 hours after falsely alleging widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Greene, elected to Congress last year, was removed from her committee assignments in February for her past comments and endorsements of conspiracy theories.