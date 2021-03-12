Menu

Live music to return to New Orleans starting Friday

Gerald Herbert/AP
FILE - A deserted stretch of Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans is seen Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 4:01 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 16:01:25-05

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, live music is making its way back to New Orleans' famous bars.

On Friday, the city announced it was moving to a modified Phase three, which will see restaurants, retail stores, and salons operate at a 75% capacity.

According to the city, a bar without a food permit can serve at 50% capacity indoors.

Gathering indoor and outdoor in the city, which was raised late last month, are capped at 75 and 150 guests, respectively.

Sporting events were limited at 15% capacity indoors and 25% outdoors.

The changes went into effect at 6 a.m. Friday.

