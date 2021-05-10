Watch

Dracula's castle proves an ideal setting for COVID-19 jabs

Vadim Ghirda/AP
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 8, 2011 file picture, the Gothic Bran Castle, better known as Dracula Castle, is seen on a rainy day in Bran, in Romania's central Transylvania region. Romanian authorities have set up a COVID-19 vaccination center in a medieval building in Bran, not far from the castle, as a means to encourage people to vaccinate and also to boost tourism which has decreased in the area as a result of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)
Posted at 12:30 PM, May 10, 2021
BUCHAREST (AP) — At Dracula's castle in picturesque Transylvania, Romanian doctors are offering a jab in the arm rather than a stake through the heart.

A COVID-19 vaccination center has been set up on the periphery of Romania's Bran Castle, which is purported to be the inspiration behind Dracula's home in Bram Stoker's 19th-century gothic novel "Dracula."

Every weekend through May, "vaccination marathons" will be held just outside the storied 14th-century hilltop castle, where no appointment is needed, in an attempt to encourage people to protect themselves against COVID-19.

After receiving the vaccination, people will receive a “vaccination diploma,” aptly illustrated with a fanged medical worker brandishing a syringe.

The program, which was launched over the weekend, saw nearly 400 people receive a vaccination.

And those looking to get vaccinated in a spooky setting must be residents of Romania to officially receive a jab.

