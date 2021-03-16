Menu

Despite pandemic, travel expected to pick up this spring

Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2016, file photo, economy class seating is shown on a new United Airlines Boeing 787-9 undergoing final configuration and maintenance work at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. In the wake of Trump supporters violently breaching the US Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, several U.S. airlines are strengthening their security measures. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Posted at 6:24 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 18:24:01-04

Flaunting public health recommendations, half of the US is planning a trip between March 1 and May 31, according to data from Tripadvisor released Tuesday.

The data from Tripadvisor found that millennials, those generally born in the 80s and early 90s, were more likely to travel. The data found that 58% of millennials are planning a trip this spring. The data also indicated that 71% of millennials said they feel comfortable eating inside restaurants, compared to 62% of the entire population.

Spots that have seen increased COVID-19 restrictions are receiving less interest from travelers. Cities such as New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington, DC were among cities that are the slowest-growing destinations for Americans to travel to.

Caribbean and Central American spots, such as Isla Verde, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, Playa Maroma, Mexico, and Tulum, Mexico, were among the destinations surging in popularity among Americans.

The CDC again advised Americans this week not to embark in non-essential travel until the pandemic is more under control.

“And with the coming warmer weather, I know it’s tempting to want to relax and to let our guard down, particularly after a hard winter that sadly saw the highest level of cases and deaths during the pandemic so far,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC.

Air travel has slowly become more popular, as there have been five consecutive days of TSA processing more than 1 million passengers. March 12 marked the busiest day in US airports since last March.

