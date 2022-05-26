CDC issues travel alert amid spread of monkeypox

With cases of monkeypox reported in multiple countries, including the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory for the disease.

The Level 2 alert issued for over a dozen nations encourages travelers to take additional precautions to avoid cases.

The CDC recommends avoiding:

Close contact with sick people, including those with skin lesions or genital lesions

Contact with dead or live wild animals such as small mammals including rodents (rats, squirrels) and non-human primates (monkeys, apes)

Eating or preparing meat from wild game (bushmeat) or using products derived from wild animals from Africa (creams, lotions, powders)

Contact with contaminated materials used by sick people (such as clothing, bedding, or materials used in healthcare settings) or that came into contact with infected animals.

The CDC said the risk of monkeypox to the public is low but you should avoid contact with others if you develop an unexplained skin rash.

The CDC said monkeypox cases have been reported in the following countries:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Canada

England

France

Germany

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Portugal

Scotland

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United States

Typical symptoms of monkeypox include a rash, fever, malaise, headache and muscle aches.