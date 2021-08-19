Capitol Police investigating 'bomb threat' near Capitol building, Library of Congress

The U.S. Capitol Police says it is in the midst of an"active bomb threat investigation" near the U.S. Capitol and the Library of Congress.

Capitol police said it arrived on the scene around 9:45 a.m. ET after receiving reports of a "suspicious vehicle."

In a tweet, police asked people to stay away from the Library of Congress, which is located near the U.S. Capitol on the other side of First Street.

According to Forbes, Congressional staff members were sent an alert calling for those in the Jefferson Building at the Library of Congress to evacuate. An alert was also sent calling on people in the Madison building at the Library of Congress to shelter in place.

This is an ongoing investigation.



We are monitoring this situation closely and will update this account as we get information we can release. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

MEDIA ALERT: This is an active bomb threat investigation. The staging area for journalists covering this situation is at Constitution and First Street, NW for your safety.



Please continue to avoid the area around the Library of Congress. pic.twitter.com/jTNVaBmVwR — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

This story is breaking and will be updated.