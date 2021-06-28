California resident shoots bear in self-defense after reported attack in home

A person in California shot a bear in self-defense after the animal reportedly attacked the individual inside the home that they were in.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of a “bear threat” Thursday night at a home in Meyers, a town south of Lake Tahoe.

A citizen reported that they were attacked by a bear inside the residence and that they had to shoot the bear with a firearm out of self-defense, the sheriff’s office says.

The citizen told officers that the bear was bleeding when it fled the home.

Deputies say they were unable to locate the bear, so they called the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for assistance.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office says wildlife officials located the “gravely wounded” bear and it had to be euthanized.

The sheriff’s office says an investigation has determined that no criminal activity occurred during the incident.

Authorities didn’t say what kind of bear it was, but black bears are the most prevalent kind in the area.

Officers did take the opportunity to advise residents to familiarize themselves with how to prevent such attacks.

“We encourage all citizens to familiarize themselves with safety tips for bear encounters,” said the sheriff’s office.