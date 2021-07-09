Biden fires Trump-appointed head of Social Security agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden has fired the Social Security commissioner. Biden has also accepted the resignation of the agency's deputy commissioner.

The White House says Biden asked Commissioner Andrew Saul to resign, and Saul's employment was terminated when he refused the Democratic president's request.

Deputy Commissioner David Black agreed to step down.

Both officials had been put in place under President Donald Trump, a Republican.

Biden has named Kilolo Kijakazi, the agency's deputy commissioner for retirement and disability policy, to lead the agency in an acting capacity.