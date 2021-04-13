Airbnb plans to prohibit one-night-only bookings over Fourth of July weekend

If you're looking to book a house during the Fourth of July weekend in the U.S., Airbnb introduced its new safety plan, including prohibiting one-night-only reservations during the Fourth of July.

The company said in a news release that the new plan includes blocking guests "without a history of positive reviews" from booking one-night-only stays during the Fourth of July weekend.

Airbnb said users who have received positive reviews or have already booked reservations are exempt.

The plan also would require hosts to continue with the COVID-19 enhanced cleaning protocol.

"As people begin to make plans to reconnect with friends and family, Airbnb is launching the Summer of Responsible Travel, an 8-point plan to help hosts, guests, and communities they call home stay safer," the short-term rental platform said.

The company added that its customer service community support staff would increase by 50%.

Airbnb said that superhosts would receive discounts on noise detection devices from Minut if they are worried about parties.