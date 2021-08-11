Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Accenture restores systems following reported ransomware attack

items.[0].image.alt
Jenny Kane/AP
Accenture, a consulting firm, has restored affected systems following a reported ransomware attack.
Data Services Cyberattack
Posted at 4:17 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 16:24:04-04

Accenture, a consulting firm, has restored affected systems following a reported ransomware attack.

"Through our security controls and protocols, we identified irregular activity in one of our environments. We immediately contained the matter and isolated the affected servers," Accenture said in a statement, according to Reuters.

CNN reports the LockBit ransomware gang planned to publish Accenture's encrypted files on the dark web unless it paid a ransom.

"There was no impact on Accenture's operations, or on our clients' systems," a spokesperson for Accenture told CNN.

The Australian Cyber Security Centre warned about LockBit ransomware attacks last week. It said, "LockBit affiliates have successfully deployed ransomware on corporate systems in a variety of countries and sectors."

Accenture's clients include Google, Cisco and Alibaba, according to Reuters.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time