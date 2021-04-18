3 killed, 2 injured in Wisconsin bar shooting overnight, sheriff says

SOMERS, Wisc. (WTMJ) -- Three people are dead and at least two others have serious injuries after a shooting overnight in southern Wisconsin.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth confirms 'multiple people are dead' after the shooting at the Somers House bar just after midnight early Sunday morning.

Sheriff Beth says the suspect is not in custody at this time. He also said it appears the victims were specifically targeted.

Calls into dispatch first came in at about 12:42 a.m. according to Sheriff Beth.

Emergency push notifications were sent to residents cell phones who were near the bar. It read, "There is an active criminal investigation in the area of Sheridan Road and 15th Place. The suspect is still at large. Please report any suspicious activity to 911."

This story originally reported by Julia Fello on TMJ4.com.