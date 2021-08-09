2021 New Orleans Jazz Festival postponed to next year due to COVID-19

This year's New Orleans Jazz Fest has been postponed due to COVID-19.

In a statement posted to their Twitter account, organizers said that a surge in COVID cases in the area forced them to cancel the festival.

The event will now take place April 29-May 8, 2022.

"In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials so that we can all soon experience together with the joy that is Jazz Fest," organizers said in the statement.

CNN reported that acts that were scheduled to perform at this year's event included The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, and Dead and Company.

The festival, which typically occurs in late April and early May, was canceled last year due to the pandemic and was moved up to this October.

"We now look forward to next spring, when we will present the Festival during its traditional timeframe. Next year's dates are April 29 -- May 8, 2022," organizers said on the festival's website.