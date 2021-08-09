2 Capitol rioters 1st to plead guilty to assaulting officers

A Washington State man and a New Jersey gym owner are the first people convicted of violence against a police officer stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the Department of Justice press release, Scott Fairlamb, 44, and Devlyn Thompson, 28, pleaded guilty on Friday.

Fairlamb of Stockholm, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding and Thompson pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer with a baton.

According to the press release, Fairlamb is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. local time and Thompson on Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. local time.

According to their deals with prosecutors, they both face more than three years in prison if a federal district court judge adheres to estimated sentencing guidelines spelled out in their plea agreements, the Associated Press reported.

Fairlamb, whose brother is a U.S. Secret Service agent, has been in jail since he was arrested on Jan. 22.

Thompson has been free since his participation in the Capitol riot, the AP reported.

The Justice Department has arrested more than 570 individuals for crimes related to the riot of the U.S. Capitol, including over 170 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.