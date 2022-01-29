Willow Biden joins long and varied line of White House pets

NEW YORK (AP) — Welcome, Willow, to a long line of presidential pets.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have added a green-eyed tabby from Pennsylvania to the White House family. She's the first feline tenant since President George W. Bush’s controversially named cat India.

With Presidents James K. Polk and Donald Trump among notable, pet-less exceptions, animals have a long history in the White House. The very first pets to occupy the White House with President John Adams and first lady Abigail included horses named Cleopatra and Caesar, along with dogs Juno and Satan. Abraham Lincoln fed his cat from White House dishes, and Woodrow Wilson had a purebred ram named Old Ike.