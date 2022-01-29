Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Willow Biden joins long and varied line of White House pets

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Erin Scott/The White House via AP
Willow, the Biden family's new pet cat, wanders around the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2022 in Washington. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have added Willow, a 2-year-old, green-eyed, gray and white feline from Pennsylvania, to their pet family. The Washington Monument can be seen in the distance. (Erin Scott/The White House via AP)
Biden New Cat
Posted at 11:12 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 23:12:40-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Welcome, Willow, to a long line of presidential pets.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have added a green-eyed tabby from Pennsylvania to the White House family. She's the first feline tenant since President George W. Bush’s controversially named cat India.

With Presidents James K. Polk and Donald Trump among notable, pet-less exceptions, animals have a long history in the White House. The very first pets to occupy the White House with President John Adams and first lady Abigail included horses named Cleopatra and Caesar, along with dogs Juno and Satan. Abraham Lincoln fed his cat from White House dishes, and Woodrow Wilson had a purebred ram named Old Ike.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630.png

Morning News