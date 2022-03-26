Watch
Why the 14th Amendment has surfaced in midterms

Jim Lo Scalzo/AP
Lawmakers point at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., after President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)
Posted at 8:06 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 20:06:32-04

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some attorneys and voters are using a rarely cited section of the 14th Amendment dealing with insurrection to try to stop some U.S. House members from running for re-election this year.

First-term Republican firebrands Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia have been among those targeted. Their opponents are citing a section of the amendment that was designed to prevent members of Congress who had fought on the Confederate side during the Civil War from returning to the institution.

One law professor says it's a novel legal theory that will have a difficult time succeeding.

