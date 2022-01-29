Watch
Virginia Republicans push for changes in marijuana law

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Posted at 3:34 PM, Jan 29, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Newly empowered Republican lawmakers in Virginia who opposed legalizing simple possession of marijuana say they don’t want to scrap the 2021 law, but they do want to make significant changes.

Republicans have drafted bills that would move up the start date for retail sales and get rid of a provision that would give licensing preference to people who've been convicted of marijuana crimes.

They've filed at least eight bills that call for amendments to the law that legalized adult possession of up to an ounce of marijuana and laid the groundwork for retail sales to begin in 2024.

