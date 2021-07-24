Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Unlikely partners Pelosi and Cheney team up for Jan. 6 probe

items.[0].image.alt
Ashley Landis/AP
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, left, and U.S. Congressman Jimmy Gomez, right, hold a press conference about the new Child Tax Credit Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. The program provides children and their families with payments throughout the year for food, childcare, diapers, healthcare, clothing, and other items. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Posted at 8:54 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 20:54:38-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nancy Pelosi and Liz Cheney have the most unlikely of partnerships.

The two longtime political adversaries have joined forces to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Pelosi tapped Cheney to join the committee that will hold its first hearing next week.

Rarely has there been a meeting of the minds like this — two of the strongest women on Capitol Hill, partisans at opposite ends of the political divide. They share a belief that the truth about the insurrection must come out and those responsible held accountable.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time