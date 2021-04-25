Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Summit shows Biden's big vision on fighting climate change

items.[0].image.alt
Evan Vucci/AP
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry listens as President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the White House, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Joe Biden, Jonn Kerry
Posted at 5:55 AM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 05:55:49-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his team of climate experts used a virtual global summit this week to lay out Biden’s vision that fighting climate change not only can benefit the U.S. economy, but the world’s as well.

The summit, based at the White House, featured more than 40 world leaders whose views were beamed in online. It offered new details on how the U.S. might hope to supercharge its climate efforts while leveraging international action to spur the technologies needed to help save the planet.

Biden announced a goal to cut up to 52% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 — double the target set by President Barack Obama.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time